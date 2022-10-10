The Hilarious Way David Bruckner Once Used A Bad Review As Inspiration For A Sequel Villain

Film critic Todd Gilchirst first had struck up a friendly relationship with Jacob Gentry, one of the other filmmakers in "The Signal's" directing trio. Gentry brought the review up to Gilchrist at a festival and they laughed off the reviewer's negative criticism. In getting the chance to speak with David Bruckner about the situation, Bruckner shared how the critic inspired a villain for the second "The Signal" film saying, "We began to brainstorm a Signal sequel. And occasionally we would refer to Todd Gilchrist, like, how do we make Todd Gilchrist happy? And this mutated in our writer's room into a character known as Gill Toddchrist. It was a joke for us."

Bruckner continued, "Even though Gill started as a villain, when I say he was amazing, he did incredible things! Like, he became to us a good guy. So we weren't just sending up what you had written. We were, I think, working through our own experience of just putting something out there."

Since that negative review was for Bruckner's first film, he's gone on to fully understand the synergy between critics and filmmakers. He stated, "I mean, I'm somebody who reads reviews ... And that's a doorway that I have into a conversation about what it is, and you get into analyzing your feelings with experiences. Obviously, part of it is discussing the things that don't work for us."

The sequel to "The Signal" inevitably didn't happen, but Bruckner and company tried to turn their film into a TV series. The series also went unsold. The film, which Bruckner refers to as "Twitter incarnate," featured three stories about people reacting and essentially becoming rage zombies after a strange signal is broadcast everywhere across all media. Bruckner said, "I don't think the world knew what to do with The Signal, and it was a bizarre film."