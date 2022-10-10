Disney Is Developing A Fantasy Sci-Fi Adaptation Of One Thousand And One Nights

Here's one out of left field: according to Deadline, Disney is developing a live-action adaptation of "One Thousand and One Nights." Also commonly known as "Arabian Nights" to English-speaking audiences, this is the collection of Middle Eastern and Indian folktales that, so the frame narrative tells us, were told by Scheherazade to her husband over the course of — naturally — one thousand and one nights.

Composed of a wide array of stories from fairy tales and fables to romances and quick anecdotes (via Britannica.com), many of the tales and characters — Aladdin, Sinbad the sailor — have already made their way into the worlds of pop culture, television, and film. The story of Aladdin, and the genie in the lamp, of course, is already a well-known part of the Disney pantheon, being first adapted into 1992's beloved animated movie and then remade as a live-action movie starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott in 2019.