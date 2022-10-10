Here's How To Watch Barbarian At Home

Zach Cregger's surprise horror hit "Barbarian" is set to arrive on all major digital platforms later this month, providing an excellent chance for streamers to watch one of the scariest and most shocking movies of the year this Halloween season — so long as you have the right apps.

With a 92% Certified Fresh Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 70% audience score, "Barbarian" managed to surpass almost everyone's expectations for the 20th Century Studios flick, which raked in nearly $40 million on a $4 million budget (via Variety/Box Office Mojo). As of this writing, Rotten Tomatoes lists "Barbarian" as one of just ten horror movies in the past year with ratings above 90%. It's critical and box office success has ultimately led to talks of a sequel and/or prequel, with Cregger teasing some wild ideas for a possible "Barbarian" follow-up.

"There's a sequel I joke about that I would love to watch, which would be The Mother surviving her gunshot and having to integrate into society," Cregger told The Hollywood Reporter back in September. If you're reading this and have know idea who "The Mother" is or what Cregger is talking about on account of you not seeing the film, don't fret. Because it's about to drop on the apps below on October 25, right in time for Halloween.