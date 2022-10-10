Here's How To Watch Barbarian At Home
Zach Cregger's surprise horror hit "Barbarian" is set to arrive on all major digital platforms later this month, providing an excellent chance for streamers to watch one of the scariest and most shocking movies of the year this Halloween season — so long as you have the right apps.
With a 92% Certified Fresh Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 70% audience score, "Barbarian" managed to surpass almost everyone's expectations for the 20th Century Studios flick, which raked in nearly $40 million on a $4 million budget (via Variety/Box Office Mojo). As of this writing, Rotten Tomatoes lists "Barbarian" as one of just ten horror movies in the past year with ratings above 90%. It's critical and box office success has ultimately led to talks of a sequel and/or prequel, with Cregger teasing some wild ideas for a possible "Barbarian" follow-up.
"There's a sequel I joke about that I would love to watch, which would be The Mother surviving her gunshot and having to integrate into society," Cregger told The Hollywood Reporter back in September. If you're reading this and have know idea who "The Mother" is or what Cregger is talking about on account of you not seeing the film, don't fret. Because it's about to drop on the apps below on October 25, right in time for Halloween.
Barbarian to be available on Amazon, iTunes, and other rental platforms before hitting HBO Max and Hulu
According to 20th Century Studios, "Barbarian" will be hitting major rental platforms — including Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Vudu — on October 25. Then, it'll eventually become available on HBO Max and Hulu for subscribers (via Decider).
"Fans can enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus features when the film arrives," said 20th Century Studios in a press release.
Zach Cregger's "Barbarian" can best be described as a cinematic roller coaster, with it focusing on an Airbnb in Detroit that's not what it seems. The story follows two characters, Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) and AJ Gilbride (Justin Long), who both visit the rental home at separate times. Tess ends up renting the property the same night as another guest, Keith Toshko (Bill Skarsgård), and she eventually discovers that something sinister is going on with it. AJ is the owner of the home and comes by to check on it two weeks later.
"The most impressive thing about 'Barbarian' is that Cregger keeps developing his twisty plot well after he sets everything up," wrote The Wrap's Simon Abrams in his review. "Messing with viewers seems to be his guiding dramatic principal, from playful camerawork to unpredictable plot twists. Bless 'im."