Zach Cregger On How His Unsettling Horror Movie Barbarian Became A Disney Film - Exclusive

When someone says "Disney," people tend to think of princesses more often than creepy murder tunnels in Airbnbs. Yet the media giant has extensively expanded over the past decade and beyond — from "Star Wars" to the MCU. Now, on top of superhero and science fiction content, Disney is behind Zach Cregger's new horror film, "Barbarian."

As both the writer and the director, Cregger penned a horror film that surprised even himself with its twists. In addition to the movie's terrifying moments, self-aware Hollywood humor serves to cut the tension and provide satirical criticism of toxic masculinity and sexism. And though Disney seems like a surprising choice for this kind of horror movie, it was a match made in hell (but in a good way). The film boasts an impressive cast list, including Justin Long (AJ), Georgina Campbell (Tess), and Bill Skarsgård (Keith).

Looper spoke to Zach Cregger in an exclusive interview, where he discussed how supportive Disney was about helping him put "Barbarian" into the world and how the unlikely partnership came about.