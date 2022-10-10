David Bruckner Addresses The Possibility Of His Return To The Friday The 13th Franchise

David Bruckner has slowly but surely become one of the definitive voices of the horror genre over the last several years. With films like "The Ritual" and "The Night House," he has introduced audiences to an ominous and haunting style. That said, he has also delved into numerous horror franchises as well. In fact, he is not only a key figure behind the "V/H/S" horror anthology series (serving as a producer for the series as a whole, as well as director of the iconic "Amateur Night" short), but he also directed the "Hellraiser" reboot, which debuted on Hulu on October 7, 2022.

Besides those two powerhouse horror franchises, Bruckner also briefly worked on one of the most iconic slasher series in the genre: "Friday the 13th." Set at Camp Crystal Lake, the series primarily follows hockey mask-clad Jason Voorhees as he butchers his way through horny camp counselors. Bruckner was briefly attached to a potential reboot of the series in the 2010s before ultimately departing the project in 2015 (via The Wrap). This was one of several attempts to reboot "Friday the 13th" since the most recent entry in the series debuted in 2009, but is there any chance that Bruckner could return to "Friday the 13th" following his recent success in other horror franchises? The director recently addressed this possibility and opened up about whether or not he thinks he could find his way back behind the camera for another massacre at Camp Crystal Lake.