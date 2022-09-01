Friday The 13th Fans Appear To Finally Be Getting The News They've Been Waiting For

Since the 1980s, the "Friday the 13th" film franchise has taken the slasher horror genre to unprecedented heights of success and excess. Starting with the self-titled film in 1980, and unfolding over nine sequels, a matchup between Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger ("Freddy vs. Jason"), and a 2009 remake, the movie series contained enough thrills and outlandish gore to satisfy an entire generation of horror fans. But for fans of the franchise, the incomprehensible theories surrounding the reason why Jason always comes back from the dead have withstood the test of time. Although the character always comes back, in the time since the remake in the late-2000s, the chances of a continuation of "Friday the 13th" have looked bleak amidst a lawsuit that has stalled production ever since.

The original series of movies spanned nearly the entire decade of the '80s, with one entry in the 1990s, and three in the 2000s. The demand for Jason always seemed to linger, even in the 13 years of stalled negotiations and disputes regarding who truly owns the rights to the character. But after more than a decade of bad news, fans may now be getting crucial updates that point in an opposite direction.