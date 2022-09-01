Friday The 13th Fans Appear To Finally Be Getting The News They've Been Waiting For
Since the 1980s, the "Friday the 13th" film franchise has taken the slasher horror genre to unprecedented heights of success and excess. Starting with the self-titled film in 1980, and unfolding over nine sequels, a matchup between Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger ("Freddy vs. Jason"), and a 2009 remake, the movie series contained enough thrills and outlandish gore to satisfy an entire generation of horror fans. But for fans of the franchise, the incomprehensible theories surrounding the reason why Jason always comes back from the dead have withstood the test of time. Although the character always comes back, in the time since the remake in the late-2000s, the chances of a continuation of "Friday the 13th" have looked bleak amidst a lawsuit that has stalled production ever since.
The original series of movies spanned nearly the entire decade of the '80s, with one entry in the 1990s, and three in the 2000s. The demand for Jason always seemed to linger, even in the 13 years of stalled negotiations and disputes regarding who truly owns the rights to the character. But after more than a decade of bad news, fans may now be getting crucial updates that point in an opposite direction.
Sean Cunningham teases a 13th installment of Friday the 13th
Sean Cunningham co-created the franchise and directed the first film back in 1980. He would go on to produce several more entries in the film series, including the 2009 remake of the original "Friday the 13th" (via IMDb). As first reported by Bloody Disgusting, the director's Cameo page included a cryptic statement that seemed to hint at a new "Friday the 13th" project. The outlet shared a screenshot of Cunningham's bio, which read, "Sean S. Cunningham directed and produced the seminal horror film Friday the 13th, creating the iconic villain Jason Voorhees. The movie has spawned 12 installments with a 13th scheduled for next year." His Cameo bio has seen been changed to reflect only 12 installments with no mention of a 13th.
This was a mysterious detail, but perhaps the filmmaker's reasoning for changing the caption to remove mentioning a new film was so New Line Cinema could handle the promotion. The distributor's official Instagram account recently shared a screenshot showing an incoming call from Jason Voorhees to the company. The message read, "[New Line Cinema] Jason Voorhees Wants to send you a message," which prompted New Line Cinema to reply, "Uh oh. What do you think Jason Voorhees wants?!" This announcement coming after Cunningham's Cameo bio gaffe is a fairly good indicator that "Friday the 13th" may be returning in some form in the near future.