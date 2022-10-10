Director Damon Thomas Discusses Balancing Comedy And Horror In My Best Friend's Exorcism - Exclusive

Thomas noted that while the mix of horror and comedy may not seem obvious, "My Best Friend's Exorcism" works because no matter what happens, the story stays true to the character's personalities and motivations. "I quite like [when] you can have things that are scary and funny and mix those things together, but in a truthful way," Thomas confessed. "The first assistant director, Steve Moore, when we were shooting, he was going, 'I didn't expect it to be like this.' But I'm quite dialed into that tone. It all comes down to, is it truthful to the character?"

Thomas found that question was especially essential for Christopher Lowell's character Christian Lemon, an enthusiastic body builder for Christ whose bigger, stronger older brothers have often dismissed him. However, when Abby seeks him out to perform Gretchen's exorcism, Christian's overzealous delight becomes the source of the climactic scene's comedy, even as the exorcism itself becomes increasingly dark.

Thomas points to the scene as a case study in combining tones. "When the demon shows himself, Christian Lemon is over the moon," Thomas described. "He's so excited that he's managed to do this, and that is truthful to that character because we've set him up so that you know he is slightly desperate to do an exorcism, and that's why it works. If you set things up properly, then [the audience] accept[s]. And watching it last night [at a screening] with 300 people [was] really interesting to watch how people love those moments with him."

"You have to go at it with confidence," Thomas added. "If you just start telling jokes, being silly, it doesn't add together. Also, it's something that you work on in edit. You dial it up and down to get the right mix."

"My Best Friend's Exorcism" is available on Prime Video.