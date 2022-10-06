Director Damon Thomas Discusses Balancing Tone With His Comedy-Horror My Best Friend's Exorcism - Exclusive Interview

You've directed a lot of TV, but this is your first feature film. What attracted you to this particular project?

As a director, you're always looking for opportunities. The script was sent to me. Jenna Lamia [wrote] the script, and I really liked it. I thought it was a real opportunity to do a friendship movie that was wrapped up in a demonic possession. I'm quite interested in tone, from doing "Dracula" and "Penny Dreadful" and "Killing Eve." I quite like [when] you can have things that are scary and funny and mix those things together, but in a truthful way. And I love the '80s. I love the music. I grew up in the '80s.

"My Best Friend's Exorcism" is a mix of comedy and horror. What was your process for balancing the two?

I think it's really interesting. The first assistant director, Steve Moore, when we were shooting, he was going, "I didn't expect it to be like this." But I'm quite dialed in to that tone. It all comes down to, is it truthful to the character?

When the demon shows himself, Christian Lemon is over the moon. He's so excited that he's managed to do this, and that is truthful to that character because we've set him up so that you know he is slightly desperate to do an exorcism, and that's why it works. If you set things up properly, then [the audience] accept[s]. And watching it last night [at a screening] with 300 people [was] really interesting to watch how people love those moments with him.

You have to go at it with confidence. If you just start telling jokes, being silly, it doesn't add together. Also, it's something that you work on in edit. You dial it up and down to get the right mix.