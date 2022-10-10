Neil Degrasse Tyson Thinks Maverick's Survival In Top Gun: Maverick Is Impossible

Astrophysicist and pop scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson's comments have been a fixture in the entertainment community, with the commentator known for explaining the science (or lack-thereof) behind some of our favorite movies and TV shows. While Tyson has been able to boil down large ideas into palatable tidbits that help audiences further question what they see on screen, the astrophysicist's various nitpicks have dubbed him the internet's resident "but actually" guy (via Digg). Sure, he may have written the New York Times bestselling "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry," which boils down the universe's mysteries in a few commute-friendly pages, but Tyson is also responsible for saying "A Marriage Story" should have been called "A Divorce Story." Or consider when the "Cosmos" host tweeted that TIE Fighters in "Star Wars" make the same sounds in space as they do in planetary atmosphere. While he's having fun rustling everyone's feathers on social media, it's also fair to point out that Tyson has gotten a few scientific facts wrong.

Tyson has largely avoided discussing pop culture on social media these last few weeks, instead focusing on promoting his latest release: "Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization." Well, the scientist's moratorium on nitpicking came to an end this past weekend, when the commentator called out "Top Gun: Maverick." Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the Tom Cruise-starrer sees Navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell return to the TOP GUN institute to train a new generation of aviators for a daring mission. Despite being of the most beloved and highest-grossing films of the year, Tyson has some issues with the film, saying that Cruise's character likely wouldn't have lived past the sequel's opening minutes.