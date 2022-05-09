Tom Cruise Reveals How The Right Story Came Along For Top Gun: Maverick

Some 36 years after the release of Tom Cruise's classic flight school action movie "Top Gun," the long-awaited sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick," is finally arriving at last. Development of the film first began in 2010 (via Vulture), when producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Tony Scott (who directed the original) were approached by Paramount Pictures about continuing the story of the trainees at the U.S. Navy's Fighter Weapons School in San Diego.

Although Cruise's involvement was not assured from the beginning and his character, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, was initially envisioned as having a smaller role, development of the film continued even after Scott's untimely death in 2012. As the script went through continuous drafts, Cruise's title character began to assume a larger role in the story, with Val Kilmer also returning as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky.

The closely-held plot finds Maverick — still only a captain after all the years, seemingly by choice — returning to the school to train a new group of pilots, one of which is Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late best friend Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (played by Anthony Edwards in the first film).

Speaking on the red carpet at the San Diego premiere of the film, Cruise told Looper's sister site, SlashFilm, that he had an active role in the script's many incarnations, but it took quite a while for everyone involved to land on the right story.

"We developed the script," he explained. "I didn't just read the script. It was the concepts and ideas, and it wasn't just the script. It was a moment where, quite frankly, they didn't work — none of the stories worked."