Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has started filming in Australia

According to Deadline, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" has begun filming in Australia, with 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell saying, "Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history and an indelible part of our studios' legacy. The extraordinary director Wes Ball and cast and crew are continuing the series' tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema."

One thing is for certain with this new installment of the "Planet of the Apes" franchise, though, and that is that the filmmakers have much more freedom with the story, considering how the previous film concluded. As a refresher, "War for the Planet of the Apes" sees the end of the Caeser (Andy Serkis) arc, and humanity is definitely splintered and attempting to deal with the issue of humans contracting an illness that renders them mute.

Each movie has seen humanity lose more and more ground, mainly due to their own arrogance, while the apes have started to carve out their own societies, which has also resulted in different simian factions. Needless to say, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" will probably see more conflict, but what form it may take is up for debate. The film is tentatively scheduled for a 2024 release.