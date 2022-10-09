The New Wednesday Trailer Finally Reveals Uncle Fester

While the previous trailer for Tim Burton's new Addams Family project "Wednesday" was loaded with small details, one rather large aspect of the production has remained a mystery — the casting of Uncle Fester. Now, the newest trailer release has finally brought this iconic character into the mix.

The role was first originated by Jackie Coogan on the original 1960s sitcom, played by Christopher Lloyd in two "Addams Family" feature films in the 1990s, and voiced by Nick Kroll in the recent computer-animated "Addams Family" movies. With all that talent, it's clear that this character has accumulated quite an acting legacy behind his black cloak, bald head, and bulging eyes — and for a long time, fans looking forward to "Wednesday have asked themselves which great actor would be the next to shave his head and speak in Fester's distinctive high-pitched squawk. The secrecy of this production naturally led to rampant speculation, with some fans guessing that Burton's former muse Johnny Depp could be making a comeback in the role of Fester (Newsweek).

However, it's now clear that these Depp rumors were unfounded, thanks to Fester's appearance in the new trailer.