This Seinfeld Casting Pitch For A Live Action Super Mario Bros. Film Has Us On The Floor

With an animated "Super Mario Bros. Movie" on the way, it's natural to turn one's thoughts to a possible live-action adaptation of the phenomenally popular video game franchise. Hollywood tried it once before, much to star Bob Hoskins' eventual regret, but a lot has changed since 1993, as comic books, video games, and toy lines have become more fertile source material for feature films.

With that in mind, it makes sense that various casting ideas for who could embody the characters of Mario and Luigi on screen would be swirling across the internet. It also makes sense that some of those casting pitches would be a bit past their sell-by date, as is the case with swiping performers from the classic sitcom "Seinfeld" to appear in such a project. Nevertheless, a certain Twitter account unusually devoted to the legacy of "Seinfeld" has made an intriguing pitch for an imaginary "Super Mario Bros." movie, and it's doubtful that any real-life "Mario" movie could ever match it in terms of sheer hilarity.