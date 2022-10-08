The V/H/S Franchise Is Giving Fans Another Suite Of Throwback Horror Delights

Long before Clive Barker and David Bruckner began chatting and discussing the next chapter in the "Hellraiser" franchise, Bruckner was an aspiring filmmaker who was just getting his footing in the horror film industry. In 2012, he got together with fellow writers and directors Simon Barrett, Joe Swanberg, Adam Wingard, and Ti West to make "V/H/S," a found footage anthology produced by Brad Miska's production company, Bloody Disgusting, among others. After debuting it at the Sundance Film Festival, Magnolia Pictures bought the film for just over $1 million (via The Hollywood Reporter).

For Bruckner, the first-person point of view is what really appealed to him. "When I first heard about the idea, I kind of jumped up in my seat a little bit, because part of what is so enjoyable to me about found-footage movies is that first-person entry point," he told Complex in a 2012 interview. "As smart as I want to be about movies, especially with all my friends, to some degree there's that side of myself that just wants to get as close to the edge of the cliff as possible."

In anticipation of the release of "V/H/S/99," which will be the fifth film in the franchise, Shudder has announced that it is giving fans of the anthology series more to look forward to, this time with a throwback to the '80s.