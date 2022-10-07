There Was No Contest Of Egos Between Clive Barker And David Bruckner On The Hellraiser Reboot

In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, Clive Barker and David Bruckner discussed having no egos going into the well-reviewed "Hellraiser" reboot. Barker stated that he was a fan of Bruckner's work prior to working on this film. Once he was brought onto the project, Bruckner and Barker began having conversations about where Bruckner was creatively taking the film. Bruckner said, "It was a regular rhythm for us. So throughout the prep process when I was putting the movie together, Clive and I would find moments to talk. Sometimes we'd reach out of the blue, sometimes, he would call, or I would call, or one of us would have an idea. And so, there was this just really awesome creative conversation during the prep process."

Barker added, "Yeah, it was also this respect in both directions, so that makes it easier." Bruckner shared his designs for the new Cenobites with Barker throughout the making of the film so Barker would know where the film was headed with the characters and lore he originated. Bruckner said that the author was very encouraging and eager to allow up-and-coming artists to take control of his property: "You were always very encouraging of the fact that [...] this was going to be our movie, and all your creative input was all in the spirit of helping us find this film and being true to where it was heading."