Fans Tell Looper Which Rick And Morty Character Deserves Their Own Spin-Off - Exclusive Survey

"Rick and Morty" continues to be one of Adult Swim's most popular creations. The brainchild of "Community" creator Dan Harmon and voice actor Justin Roiland, the animated sci-fi spectacle with meta-humor and philosophical musings has been going strong since 2013. Even in its 6th season, the series continues to boast record ratings, with the recent premiere drawing in over 1 million viewers (via Deadline). With the series as big as it is, the possibility of a feature-length film has been discussed. As with any popular series, it makes sense to also go forward with a spin-off series.

Adult Swim has released a spin-off series of sorts in the form of "The Vindicators," a collection of shorts that focuses on the titular superhero team of the same name. The network has also ordered a spin-off anime (via The Hollywood Reporter) based on the series. While details are slim, the anime is expected to juggle the same tropes and themes that made the Adult Swim series so successful.

While the "Rick and Morty" universe continues to expand, one can't help but wonder the possibility of a spin-off based on a supporting character. The Smith family's world is filled with a diverse array of characters, many of whom could lead their own series. The question is, out of all the characters introduced so far, which deserves their own spin-off? Looper conducted its own exclusive survey, finding out exactly who fans want to expand the "Rick and Morty" franchise.