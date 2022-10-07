The Epic Trailer For The Rings Of Power Season 1 Finale Teases Sauron's Return
Director Peter Jackson's "Hobbit" trilogy wrapped up in 2014 via "The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies," concluding his cinematic Middle-earth saga at the same time. With that, it seemed unlikely that other works of J.R.R. Tolkien would be adapted into live-action epics, but we were all proven wrong just under a decade later. Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video, fans would get to head back to Middle-earth via "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power": a tale set in the Second Age of false peace, rising evil, and alliances that would have century-spanning ramifications.
"The Rings of Power" hit streaming on September 1, 2022, bringing with it a host of familiar characters and several new ones. While the lives of Men, Dwarves, Harfoots, and Elves were rather uneventful at the beginning of the series, as the story has unfolded, they've become increasingly more tense. Evil forces tucked away in the shadows — particularly in the doomed Southlands — have come to the surface to wreak all kinds of havoc. As the eighth and final episode of Season 1 approaches, things are about to take a turn for the worse.
A teaser for the final "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 1 episode has finally arrived, and it promises the return of one of Middle-earth's most formidable threats: Sauron.
Dark times are ahead for Middle-earth
Released on October 7, 2022, the trailer for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Episode 8 teases dark times ahead for Middle-earth and all who inhabit it. The Southlands have become an unwelcoming, desolate place occupied by Sauron's forces as well as the infamous and shockingly scientifically accurate Mount Doom. As a result of these developments, heroes such as Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), and more will have to come together in hopes of preventing the potential destruction Sauron seeks to subject the world to. Of course, this is much easier said than done.
As Galadriel warns, the takeover of the Southlands was just the start of Sauron's plan. He won't stop until he encases the entirety of Middle-earth in darkness, with him standing above all others. Although, it seems like the Free Peoples may have a chance after all, thanks to the mysterious Stranger (Daniel Weyman). Though he still has a long way to go, he displays remarkable magical abilities that could turn the tide of the conflict. Considering that mysterious entities have sought him out, it stands to reason they're aware of his potential and want to snuff it out.
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will extend far past its debut season, with production on Season 2 already underway (via The Hollywood Reporter). It'll be interesting to see how Season 1 ends and how that will impact the start of Season 2.