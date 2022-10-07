The Epic Trailer For The Rings Of Power Season 1 Finale Teases Sauron's Return

Director Peter Jackson's "Hobbit" trilogy wrapped up in 2014 via "The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies," concluding his cinematic Middle-earth saga at the same time. With that, it seemed unlikely that other works of J.R.R. Tolkien would be adapted into live-action epics, but we were all proven wrong just under a decade later. Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video, fans would get to head back to Middle-earth via "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power": a tale set in the Second Age of false peace, rising evil, and alliances that would have century-spanning ramifications.

"The Rings of Power" hit streaming on September 1, 2022, bringing with it a host of familiar characters and several new ones. While the lives of Men, Dwarves, Harfoots, and Elves were rather uneventful at the beginning of the series, as the story has unfolded, they've become increasingly more tense. Evil forces tucked away in the shadows — particularly in the doomed Southlands — have come to the surface to wreak all kinds of havoc. As the eighth and final episode of Season 1 approaches, things are about to take a turn for the worse.

A teaser for the final "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 1 episode has finally arrived, and it promises the return of one of Middle-earth's most formidable threats: Sauron.