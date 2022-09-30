The Rings Of Power Episode 6's Mount Doom Explosion Is More Scientifically Accurate Than You Think

"The Rings of Power" Episode 6 had an explosive ending — quite literally. Following a massive battle between the Southlanders and Adar's Uruks, the former group have a mere moment of respite before they become aware of the true danger threatening them. Through a surprising series of events, the volcano that avid fans of JRR Tolkien's Middle-Earth mythos will recognize as Mount Doom erupts, raining red-hot chaos across the surrounding lands. As a result, the fate of many major characters is thrown into question and the ravaged region of the Southlands takes its first step into becoming Mordor, the fiery hellscape where Sauron takes residence during "The Lord of the Rings."

While it's really cool that "The Rings of Power" Episode 6 showed us the creation of a Middle-earth landmark, one of the most interesting things about this new origin story for Mordor isn't necessarily why it happens, but how it happens. Considering the fantasy setting, one might expect the realm to be created with some sort of mystical spell, but that actually couldn't be further from the truth. As it turns out, the chain of events which leads to Mount Doom's volcanic reaction may be one of the most scientifically-accurate sequences across any piece of Middle-earth media yet.