What The Rotten Tomatoes Reviews Are Saying About Hellraiser

As of the time of this writing, the overall critical response on Rotten Tomatoes is hovering around 82%, and it seems as if the critics themselves have plenty to say about the new film, both in terms of strengths and weaknesses. In its review of "Hellraiser," the AV Club said that this new film is different in subtext from the original and added, "As decades of rights-preserving sequels can attest, that choice is nothing new for the 'Hellraiser' franchise, but fans of Barker's queer proclivities may be disappointed that this 2022 version marks another propagation rather than a return to its roots. That said, Bruckner, Collins, and Piotrowski plant their vision in fields that are no less rich, terrifying, or gorily violent than the hellbound story that started it all."

Variety offered a slightly more nuanced take, saying that the movie works best when it puts the Hell Priest (Clayton) and their demonic allies front and center and that the film tends to drag when they aren't on screen. The site also noted that the new "Hellraiser" takes its time getting to where it wants to be in terms of story and presentation, but when it does, the horror and spectacle tend to dominate as flesh is torn and manipulated. They finished by saying that the film works as a metaphor and added, "Yet it doesn't quite work as a story. And maybe that's because there's something dated about the film's vision of pain-freak sensuality as a one-way ticket to the inferno. The film wants to take you to hell and back, but nowadays, that sounds like something you'd find on a hookup app."