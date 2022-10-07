What Does The Rock's Subtle Superman Tease Mean For The DCEU?

While the recently-merged Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. may be hoping to compete with Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe, its own flagship DC Extended Universe isn't currently in what most would describe as a stable state. Currently, one of the biggest question marks in the DCEU is Ezra Miller, whose future as the Flash is in question. Miller was arrested multiple times and accused of additional crimes for which they have yet to be convicted in the lead-up to the planned release of "The Flash," leaving some to think that they may not remain a pillar of the DCEU for much longer.

Furthermore, after instituting new CEO David Zaslav, the company decided to cancel a completed "Batgirl" movie, removing it entirely from the DCEU's future. That said, this may be in the name of an initiative to change the DCEU after the Warner Discovery merger, as Zaslav has publicly shared that he hopes to develop the DCEU into something more cohesive and less chaotic.

Given its current state, the DCEU's present day trajectory could be significantly impacted by the upcoming Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson vehicle "Black Adam." In a recent Instagram post, Johnson hinted at Superman's inclusion in "Black Adam," which if true, could help cement the film as a tentpole of the DCEU moving forward.