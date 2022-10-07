Ed Skrein Discusses What It Was Really Like Playing Ajax In Deadpool - Exclusive

As a long-time comic-book fan, Skrein relished the chance to appear in a comic-book movie. "I was like, 'I can't believe, first of all, someone's even asked me to be in a Marvel movie,'" Skrein remembered. "I've been a comic book fan since I was 10 years old, going to the comic book fairs and I have a crazy collection and my Ninja Turtles and Mumm-Ra figures and everything. That they even let me in, that was just amazing."

Skrein also enjoyed the unique opportunities that come with starring in the rare comic-book movie that aspires to an R-rating: "Secondly, [I couldn't believe] they were letting me say all this crazy stuff and do this crazy stuff. I was like, 'This doesn't feel like the movies I've seen so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.' That was amazing."

While Skrein found a lot to love about working on "Deadpool," he revealed that he also learned a lot from watching Reynolds behind the scenes too. "Ryan taught me a lot of how to lead a set with grace and humility and manners and as a true gentleman and as a generous actor," Skrein shared. "Even from his position where he was in his career and where I was in my career, he was a mensch and led by example in showing how an actor should lead a movie."

Skrein's new film "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon" is available in theaters, on digital, and on demand.