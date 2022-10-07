Grey's Anatomy Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About The New Interns

Redditor u/Macintoshk commented, "I'll be honest. I'm really loving this. I missed the student and teaching structure of the show." Fellow commenter u/agreeable-mint lived up to their handle, adding, "Gals I have a good feeling about these interns I actually receive some joy from watching them." U/Maddiebeee wrote, "I think this is the first intern class since MAGIC where I've liked all of them!"

In replies to a tweet promoting the Season 19 premiere from the show's official account, many other fans had similar thoughts to share. @securedjb wrote, "[I'm] living for these interns right now." @masnjny specifically called out three of the newcomers in their excitement, writing, "OMG! Grey's Anatomy will be good this season, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, [Midori] Francis in da house!"

Apparently, you can also count Chris Carmack, who plays Dr. Atticus Lincoln, as a fan of the show. In a reply to a tweet promoting the Season 19 premiere from the official show account, Carmack praised the episode. He wrote in part, "Killer ep written by @KristaVernoff and directed by @msdebbieallen. New interns = lots of ambition. So much fun and exciting stuff coming this season!"

Much of that excitement will come from the addition of fresh talent to the "Grey's Anatomy" cast, but if early returns from fans are any indication, the writers are on the right track so far.