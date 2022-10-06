The Official Teaser For HBO Max's Velma Promises Sharp Humor And Meta-Mystery

It's been a big day for the "Scooby-Doo"niverse. Particularly the iconic, bespectacled brains of the Mystery Incorporated gang, Velma Dinkley. Yes, after years of speculation, the Velma of "Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!" is officially out of the closet, crushing hard on the villainous Coco Diablo (via Decider) and being celebrated across social media and even Google.

She is also getting her own show. This is, to be fair, not exactly news, as Mindy Kaling's adult-themed spin-off "Velma," which is making a huge splash on the internet, had been in the works at HBO Max for some time. But most fans know better than to count their chickens before they hatch in this fickle entertainment landscape. Indeed, the series' trademark was listed as abandoned in July, though HBO content officer Casey Bloys quickly clarified that the series was still in production (via Vanguard).

Now, with the show's trailer officially released, fans have something to hang onto and a sense of what this new grown-up entry into the world of "Scooby-Doo!" will have to offer.