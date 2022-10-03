Ana Lily Amirpour And Kate Hudson Discuss The Psychedelic Wonderland Of Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon - Exclusive Interview

Lily, how did you come up with the story for this film?

Ana Lily Amirpour: I dropped some acid ... No, I'm just kidding. That's what I do after I'm done. I wanted to do this fairy tale that was warm and fuzzy but dirty and grimy, set in New Orleans, about a girl. It's warm-and-fuzzy dirty grimy — not dirty-grimy dirty grimy — warm-and-fuzzy dirty grimy. It's for those that [have] a fine palate and [takes] you through this fairy tale searching for freedom and connection but more grounded in the mundane reality of what we are after and what people are like.

Kate, Bonnie is different from any character I've seen you play before. Why did you want to take on this role?

Kate Hudson: There's a number of reasons. One, knowing Lily's work and being a fan of it ... Her visuals are inspiring to me. I know that she's going to make a mark as a really special filmmaker in our industry, and I believe that we need to take more chances on people that see the world differently, and I want to be a part of [projects by] people who do that and are uncompromising with it. If I can bring something to a character they have in mind and they want me to be a part of it, then I am down. When I read Bonnie, I was like, "I could see myself in this, and hopefully she can see me in this." It looked like a really fun thing to be able to do with someone whose work I admire.