John Waters Will Return To Directing After Almost Two Decades With Intriguing New Film Project

"Power to the people who punish bad cinema!" — Cecil B. Demented

In the Chicago Review Press book "The Film That Changed My Life: 30 Directors on Their Epiphanies in the Dark," filmmaker John Waters revealed that "The Wizard of OZ" had a profound effect on his creative process. He later expanded on that in an interview with Today: "I was always drawn to forbidden subject matter in the very, very beginning. 'The Wizard of Oz' opened me up because it was one of the first movies I ever saw. It opened me up to villainy, to screenwriting, to costumes. And great dialogue. I think the witch has great, great dialogue." He discussed how he liked to find things others didn't like or were afraid of and use them in his work.

If you have seen any of his projects, that statement shouldn't surprise you. Waters is known for his zany, off-beat, and satirical presentation of life in films like "Polyester," "Serial Mom," and "Cecil B. Demented." Perhaps his two most famous projects are the musical "Hairspray," which was adapted into a Broadway musical and got a remake with John Travolta and Zac Efron, and "Cry-Baby," which gave Johnny Depp his first big break into feature films.

Waters has been out of the filmmaking game for a while now. His last film sitting in the director's chair was "Dirty Shame" in 2004. Since then, he has appeared as an actor on shows like "The Blacklist" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." He has also focused on writing, which is leading him back to the director's chair for the first time in 18 years.