How You Can See Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery In Theaters Before It Hits Netflix

Everybody enjoys a good murder mystery, especially one that has an absolutely stacked cast. "Knives Out," from director and writer Rian Johnson, proved to be a huge success, and the movie still holds an impeccable 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, and many others, "Knives Out" is suspenseful, thought-provoking, and even funny. Quite a balancing act for the talented director, that's for sure.

Of course, when you make something as bombastic and as talked about as "Knives Out," Netflix didn't wait long to order more movies to capitalize on the success. Speaking with The Los Angeles Times, Rian spoke about the daunting prospect of crafting a sequel to "Knives Out" by saying, "And then the fact that people enjoyed it and the fact that it was popular — when you put something out there, this happens anyway, but especially, I think, in this case — it becomes something outside of you and you kind of forget how you made it. And so it was scary. I've never experienced nerves quite like actually sitting down to write something. I also spent 10 years planning 'Knives Out,' whereas this, I was kind of starting from scratch." Although a Netflix exclusive, it seems like fans will have a chance to see the sequel called "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" long before it comes out on the streaming service, but how?