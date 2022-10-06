How You Can See Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery In Theaters Before It Hits Netflix
Everybody enjoys a good murder mystery, especially one that has an absolutely stacked cast. "Knives Out," from director and writer Rian Johnson, proved to be a huge success, and the movie still holds an impeccable 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, and many others, "Knives Out" is suspenseful, thought-provoking, and even funny. Quite a balancing act for the talented director, that's for sure.
Of course, when you make something as bombastic and as talked about as "Knives Out," Netflix didn't wait long to order more movies to capitalize on the success. Speaking with The Los Angeles Times, Rian spoke about the daunting prospect of crafting a sequel to "Knives Out" by saying, "And then the fact that people enjoyed it and the fact that it was popular — when you put something out there, this happens anyway, but especially, I think, in this case — it becomes something outside of you and you kind of forget how you made it. And so it was scary. I've never experienced nerves quite like actually sitting down to write something. I also spent 10 years planning 'Knives Out,' whereas this, I was kind of starting from scratch." Although a Netflix exclusive, it seems like fans will have a chance to see the sequel called "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" long before it comes out on the streaming service, but how?
Glass Onion will have a week long theatrical run around Thanksgiving
Taking to Twitter, Rian Johnson said, "PEOPLE OF TWITTER! Leading up to our big Christmas release on Netflix, this Thanksgiving GLASS ONION will have a special one week only THEATRICAL SNEAK PREVIEW EVENT!! HUGE thanks to @AMCTheatres, @RegalMovies, @Cinemark and more. I'm very, VERY excited about this." He then added, "This is the first time a Netflix movie has been in all of these theater chains, which is a very big deal, it's one week only, and tickets go on sale...... MONDAY! Let's GOOOOOOOO."
According to Newsweek, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" will be available on Netflix on December 23, 2022, so if one cannot stand the anticipation, it looks like one will be able to go to a movie theater for a full experience involving soda and popcorn, and get a chance to see "Glass Onion" almost a month ahead of everybody waiting for the streaming option. Of course, the price of a movie ticket and snacks is probably way more than a monthly subscription to Netflix, but that is a price that many will probably be willing to pay to see the next installment of the burgeoning "Knives Out" franchise. Considering that Rian has said that "Glass Onion" will only be available for a week in theaters around the holiday of Thanksgiving, that probably means that the movie will be available from November 24 to December 1, so if one is a huge "Knives Out" fan, this is probably the time to clear out the schedule.