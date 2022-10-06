Star Wars Fans Who Love Andor Still Have One Major Complaint About Each Episode

Over on Reddit, perhaps the biggest complaint about "Andor" so far is how the episodes have a tendency to end with an abrupt scene cut and no real conclusion. Redditor u/Icy-Implement-1429 wrote, "The abrupt endings are killing me even though I know they're gonna happen. KILLING ME." Meanwhile, u/AmishAvenger said, "Don't get me wrong, I love the slower pace and the lack of constant action scenes, but last week just randomly ending at the campfire was a bit of a jolt. I was expecting it this week, but it didn't make it any easier." On Twitter, there's been a lot of the same criticisms.

"Each week, #Andor seems to just stop ..." tweeted @NforcementDrone. "[No] indication of what is coming next and no conclusion to the individual episode – it just goes off." User @michaelnoir wrote, "Andor is like 'tune in next week for the next few scenes.'"

While "Andor" is ultimately a "Star Wars" property, it has followed a much different vision and concept than other "Star Wars" projects due to Tony Gilroy's involvement and his affinity for grittier and more mature storytelling. He's admitted in past interviews to not even being a big "Star Wars" fan before his involvement in the franchise, which is something he believes helped in making "Rogue One" the movie it is (via The Hollywood Reporter). Gilroy — who described feeling like God while on the "Andor" set — says he's been using the same approach for the Disney+ show and its two planned seasons, with the series reportedly leading into the week directly before "Rogue One" (via The Playlist).