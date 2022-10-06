Kid Cudi Admits He Turned To Timothée Chalamet For An Unexpected Piece Of Acting Advice

Rapper and singer Kid Cudi is becoming an increasingly frequent presence in the world of TV and movies. For example, Cudi joined the cast of "Bill & Ted Face The Music" in advance of its August 2020 premiere, playing himself in a comedic cameo. Meanwhile, "Westworld" fans may have forgotten Cudi's role in HBO's sci-fi drama as an AI reconstructed friend of protagonist Caleb Nichols (Aaron Paul) in Season 3. There's even a case to be made that his appearance in the Adam McKay satire "Don't Look Up" is among some of the greatest movie cameos by famous rappers.

While these are all recent examples of Cudi's Hollywood work, the popular musician's film career dates back to 2010, during which, in addition to a couple other roles, he appeared in the ensemble cast of the HBO dramedy "How to Make It in America." Since then, he's acted at a relatively steady pace.

Next up, Cudi is slated to both direct and star in the Netflix film "Teddy," after working behind and in front of the proverbial camera on an animated Netflix series called "Entergalactic." In light of these recent career developments, Cudi appeared on an October 6, 2022 episode of YouTube talk show Hot Ones, during which he revealed an unexpected piece of acting advice he solicited from none other than Timothée Chalamet.