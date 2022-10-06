One Line In Big Sky Season 3 Episode 3 Has Jensen Ackles Fans Seeing Red

In Season 3 Episode 3 of "Big Sky," Jenny (Winnick) and her mother, Virginia (Arquette) enjoy a bonding moment, drinking wine and eating cake. While talking about why Virginia came back, she tells Jenny, "I don't mind face-time with that cute Sheriff, Mm. I like them pretty and young."

Jenny's reply that "he's not that cute," was met with the kind of fan response usually reserved for Disney live-action casting announcements and the literary stylings of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

@pandasaurus_inc tweeted, "Jenny Hoyt: 'He's not THAT cute.' Me: Do you even have eyeballs, woman?!? ARE THEY OPEN?!?' Ridiculous."

She wasn't the only one. Other fans jumped to Ackles' defense. @Lyconite tweeted "Excuse me?! 'He's not that cute'?! Jenny what is wrong with you LOOK AT THIS TALL DRINK OF WATER!!!"

Some fans, however, set their blind rage aside long enough to consider whether Jenny doth protest too much. "Those that say that usually are the ones that fall the hardest and deepest at the end," tweeted @AiTsu4ever.

Whether Jenny really is in denial or not remains to be seen, but it's clear that Beau has options, so she better hurry up and come around. With at least 13 or more episodes to go this season, it may be a while before viewers find out who actually gets to have themselves a snack.