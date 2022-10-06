She-Hulk Brought Back One Of The Best Parts Of Netflix's Daredevil
The devil has finally descended on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we're not talking about Mephisto. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), aka the Daredevil of Hell's Kitchen, touched down in Los Angeles this week and finally crossed paths with Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), and then did a walk of shame like an absolute boss. The return of Matt Murdock's vigilante alter-ego was better than ever imagined. Charlie Cox had slipped back into the hero gig fans had longed to see him in since he hung up the billy club in 2018 following the Netflix show's cancellation, and it proved to be worth the wait. However, even venturing into new territory with another important character in the MCU, it was great to see this iteration of Daredevil paying its respects to what came before.
Not only was his old iconic suit giving a splash of yellow, but Murdock got the same treatment as other iconic heroes that have made a similar transition to the universe run by Marvel Studios after starting up elsewhere. It's what excited fans when Spidey swung into action in his first solo MCU film or when Charles Xavier appeared in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." This time, the devil was in the details, specifically, a keynote change that had fans going wild.
She-Hulk brought back the original Daredevil theme
After the usual superhero scuffle before disputes get settled, Jen Walters and Matt Murdock made their way to Leap-Frog's (Brandon Stanley) lair, and it was crazy they didn't give away their position with the number of sparks flying. But as Jen began probing her new ally for info, she first asked Matt about his superhero identity. No sooner had she made the incorrect guess that Matt was "The Gold Devil," did the theme tune to the original Netflix "Daredevil" series softly kicked in before Murdock cleared things up.
It was a simple touch that had the same impact as when Kamala discussed her mutation in "Ms. Marvel" or when the original "Spider-Man" theme was played in Tom Holland's intro installment to his big screen series. Is it a tired trick that Marvel seems to be using? Possibly. Did it do the job? Hell yes, it did. The only query is if this will be making a comeback in Cox's planned Disney+ series set for 2024, "Daredevil: Born Again," which just hit a much higher ranking on the list of "Shows we need to see ASAP." Of course, with his imminent appearance in "Echo" lined up as well, there's a chance we could hear it again even sooner, along with him yelling at Vincent D'Onoforio's Kingpin. You know, for old times' sake.