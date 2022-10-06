She-Hulk Brought Back One Of The Best Parts Of Netflix's Daredevil

The devil has finally descended on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we're not talking about Mephisto. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), aka the Daredevil of Hell's Kitchen, touched down in Los Angeles this week and finally crossed paths with Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), and then did a walk of shame like an absolute boss. The return of Matt Murdock's vigilante alter-ego was better than ever imagined. Charlie Cox had slipped back into the hero gig fans had longed to see him in since he hung up the billy club in 2018 following the Netflix show's cancellation, and it proved to be worth the wait. However, even venturing into new territory with another important character in the MCU, it was great to see this iteration of Daredevil paying its respects to what came before.

Not only was his old iconic suit giving a splash of yellow, but Murdock got the same treatment as other iconic heroes that have made a similar transition to the universe run by Marvel Studios after starting up elsewhere. It's what excited fans when Spidey swung into action in his first solo MCU film or when Charles Xavier appeared in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." This time, the devil was in the details, specifically, a keynote change that had fans going wild.