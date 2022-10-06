HBO's Trailer For The White Lotus Season 2 Already Has Us Booking A Return Ticket

Season 1 of "The White Lotus," HBO's anthology series about a luxury hotel chain, premiered during the summer of 2021. Like many successful HBO shows before it, arguably the biggest draws for viewers are its characters and the quality of performances from its central cast.

Of course, great acting isn't cheap. For instance, Jake Lacy had to tone down his "White Lotus" performance early on. In Season 1, Lacy portrays Shane, a rich and entitled guest at the White Lotus hotel in Maui. Lacy recounted how he acted standoffish from the get-go, but was instructed to start off with a calmer energy, only to grow angrier over the course of the season. Meanwhile, actor Jennifer Coolidge fell ill filming one "White Lotus" scene that takes place on a boat. Luckily, showrunner Mike White acted as a cheerleader on the "White Lotus" set, helping guide his cast through these and other challenges, ultimately bringing viewers the quality performances for which the show's first season was lauded.

Now, with Season 2 imminent, HBO released its first full trailer for the series' next installment, introducing viewers to some new characters and previewing the return of a couple familiar faces as well.