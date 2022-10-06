Big Sky Fans Are Completely Creeped Out By Walt's Behavior In Season 3 Episode 3

Contains spoilers for "Big Sky" Season 3, Episodes 1, 2, and 3 — "Do You Love An Apple," "The Woods Are Lovely, Dark and Deep," and "A Brief History of Crime

Since the opening scene of the Season 3 premiere, "Big Sky” fans have been trying to figure out what Walt's (Seth Gabel) intentions are. He's holding a knife when he approaches backpacker Mark (Zach Tinker) but insists it's for a fallen deer that he had to euthanize. As Mark admires the beauty of the wilderness while standing close to the edge of a cliff, we hear the creepy "Do You Love an Apple" begin playing on a tape recorder. Walt helpfully tells Mark he "might want to watch his step" but keeps moving closer to the scared backpacker until Mark falls off the cliff. But even then, Gabel's acting is so impressive that it's difficult to tell if Walt honestly had ill intentions toward Mark or if Walt is just cognitively impaired and doesn't realize how creepy he's being.

After Walt frantically shows Sunny (Reba McEntire) a mortally wounded Mark, he keeps insisting that he fell. But a brief glance between mother and son says that this isn't the first time someone has "accidentally" died in Walt's presence. We still aren't sure what to make of this child-like man, who likes to whittle wood figurines while staring at a photo of Miley Cyrus. But Episode 3 makes it clear that Walt is a dangerous, troubled man, and fans are creeped out by his escalating behavior.