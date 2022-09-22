Reba Has An Ominous Warning For Big Sky Fans About Sunny Barnes In Season 3

As David Lynch's seminal "Twin Peaks" revealed, one of the most important keys to constructing a good mystery show is developing a thoroughly untrustworthy and bizarre cast of characters to explore. ABC's "Big Sky" has taken that idea and run with it. Nearly every character on small-town thriller series has at least a few skeletons in their closet, and it's this dark characterization that keeps many coming back for more, even if some fans are underwhelmed by a few larger "Big Sky" plot threads. Unfortunately, these sinister secrets also mean that many characters might as well have a ticking clock above their heads, counting down the moments until their past comes back to bite them in the most fatal way possible.

The end of "Big Sky" Season 2 brought with it the departure of several main cast members through varying levels of violence, but Season 3 looks to strengthen those ranks with the addition of a few new actors. Jensen Ackles, who guest starred in Season 2 as Sheriff Beau Arlen, has been upped to main cast member status. Meanwhile, acclaimed country musician Reba McEntire has also joined the series as a new character named Sunny Barnes. Viewers of the season premiere may have been thrown off by the character's introduction and her surprisingly jovial attitude in what is otherwise a pretty serious show. However, McEntire warned fans that things may not be as sunny with Sunny as they initially seem.