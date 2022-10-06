Five Nights At Freddy's Has Scared Up A Director For Its Feature Film Adaptation
Blumhouse is the go-to studio for horror franchises these days. From original works like "The Purge" to revamped classics like "Halloween," the Blumhouse logo is associated with some of today's biggest horror titles. The studio has plenty of potential franchise starters in the works, including a sequel to "The Exorcist" and a film adaptation of the already successful multi-media franchise "Five Nights at Freddy's."
The franchise already consists of multiple video games and tie-in novels, leaving Blumhouse with plenty to sink its teeth into. The survival game follows a security guard faced with restaurant animatronics coming to life. Blumhouse head Jason Blum teased his involvement with a big screen adaptation and confirmed the involvement of game developer Scott Cawthon in May 2017.
"I think Scott has a very clear idea of what he wants the movie to be, and I think, because we're using the same creator as the game in Scott, I think it'll be a great movie. If it weren't for that, I'd be skeptical about a 'Five Nights' movie," he told Fandom.
News has slowly trickled out about the development of the adaptation. Blum announced in August via Twitter that Jim Henson's Creature Shop was working on the complex animatronic effects for "Five Nights at Freddy's." Now fans have more signs of progress as a director for the upcoming film has been announced.
Emma Tammi is directing Five Nights at Freddy's
The director of Blumhouse's "Five Nights at Freddy's" will be Emma Tammi, Jason Blum announced on Twitter. Tammi has a short filmography, but this isn't her first feature film. She previously directed the 2018 western "The Wind." She also helmed two episodes of Hulu's "Into the Dark." Tammi also wrote "Five Night's at Freddy's," along with Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback. Cawthon is even serving as a producer alongside Blum.
According to Blum, principal photography for Blumhouse's latest horror adaptation is expected to begin in February of 2023. In a statement regarding Tammi, Blum revealed that "Five Nights at Freddy's" has piqued the curiosity of many fans who have interacted with him.
"'Five Nights at Freddy's' is more consistently asked about than any other film I've ever worked on, and I'm thrilled to confirm it's finally happening!" he said. Cawthon also praised Tammi for understanding the franchise, and the director released her own message celebrating her involvement in the long-in-development project. It's quite a spot for the young filmmaker, considering past directors developing the film include Christopher Columbus ("Home Alone") and Gil Kenan ("Monster House"), via Deadline.
"I cannot wait for audiences to immerse themselves in the wild and wonderful playground we are creating," Tammi said, per The Wrap.