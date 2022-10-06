Five Nights At Freddy's Has Scared Up A Director For Its Feature Film Adaptation

Blumhouse is the go-to studio for horror franchises these days. From original works like "The Purge" to revamped classics like "Halloween," the Blumhouse logo is associated with some of today's biggest horror titles. The studio has plenty of potential franchise starters in the works, including a sequel to "The Exorcist" and a film adaptation of the already successful multi-media franchise "Five Nights at Freddy's."

The franchise already consists of multiple video games and tie-in novels, leaving Blumhouse with plenty to sink its teeth into. The survival game follows a security guard faced with restaurant animatronics coming to life. Blumhouse head Jason Blum teased his involvement with a big screen adaptation and confirmed the involvement of game developer Scott Cawthon in May 2017.

"I think Scott has a very clear idea of what he wants the movie to be, and I think, because we're using the same creator as the game in Scott, I think it'll be a great movie. If it weren't for that, I'd be skeptical about a 'Five Nights' movie," he told Fandom.

News has slowly trickled out about the development of the adaptation. Blum announced in August via Twitter that Jim Henson's Creature Shop was working on the complex animatronic effects for "Five Nights at Freddy's." Now fans have more signs of progress as a director for the upcoming film has been announced.