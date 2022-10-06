The Conners Season 5 Episode 3 Revealed Some Surprising Parallels Between Darlene And Roseanne

This article contains spoilers for "The Conners" Episode 3 of Season 5, "Driving, Dating and Deceit."

"The Conners" has never failed to give a hearty nod to its past. From props dug up from the "Roseanne" days to plots based on the quirks and foibles of its characters, the past is always present, even when its characters are trying to outrun it.

In "Driving, Dating and Deceit," Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert) is forced to cope with her son Mark Conner-Healy's (Ames McNamara) first step toward maturity as he decides to get a driver's license. Mark's hope is to be more available for shifts at a grocery store in the fancy part of town, to help him save money for his college education. Darlene offers to teach him to drive but her sardonic comments only manage to make him nervous. Eventually, Mark manages to qualify for his license, but only by lying to Darlene and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) about the time of his test. Soon, Darlene's worries about Mark's future come to a head, causing her to face some surprising truths about herself.

One specific similarity between Darlene and her mother Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) comes to light during the episode, a parallel that proves she might be her mother's daughter after all.