9-1-1 Achieved A Major Accomplishment For Fox

Regardless of how many pop up and stick around on the small screen, more and more police procedurals will continue to join the fray. "9-1-1" tossed its hat in the ring courtesy of creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear and soon attempted to separate itself from the pack. Instead of focusing on police officers alone, the series follows the professional and personal lives of all kinds of Los Angeles first responders, including paramedics, firefighters, and more. Despite having to contend with some stiff genre competition, it has done pretty well for itself over the years.

"9-1-1" premiered on Fox in January 2018 with a 10-episode debut season, and suffice to say, viewers made it known that they liked what they saw. In response, Season 2 came to fruition and arrived in September of that same year — this time with 18 episodes in tow for fans to enjoy. The 18-episode Season 3 followed suit in September 2019, though for Season 4, which came in January of 2021, the episode count dialed back a bit to just 14. Thankfully for those hoping for more "9-1-1," Season 5 returned to the 18-episode format when it reached the airwaves in September 2021 (via IMDb). Season 6 will do the same.

Season 6 of "9-1-1" began on September 19, 2022, and when it did, it set an incredible record for Fox.