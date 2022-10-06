Odelya Halevi On What It Was Like Stepping Onto The Black Adam Set With Dwayne Johnson - Exclusive

Odelya Halevi was quick to point out the significance of working with an A-list star like Dwayne Johnson on a movie like "Black Adam." "I had no idea what I was going to play until I arrived in Atlanta," she said. "That's how hush-hush this was. All I knew was that it was 'Black Adam,' a movie with Dwayne Johnson. You don't say no to that."

As soon as she landed in Atlanta, she found herself in the presence of Johnson, which practically left her speechless at first.

"I flew in, I'm on set and I see Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson," said Halevi. "The director introduced us ... He said, 'I heard you didn't know what you were going to play up until you arrived.' I said, 'Yeah, I had no idea.' He said, 'And you still agreed to take that role?' And I said, 'Do you know who you are?'"

With that, the two quickly hit it off. "He's so grounded and amazing and adorable," Halevi shared. "Even though he knows he's a huge star, he doesn't refer to himself in that way. He was surprised that someone would agree to do a part in his film [without knowing what the part was] ... he was like, 'You didn't have time to prep.'"

She continued, "We talked about how acting is sometimes all about the preparation. When you come to set, you're ready. The prep that you've done has been done a gazillion years before, a gazillion days before. I said, 'Sometimes life and acting is all about, here are the circumstances, go.' He agreed with me, and we really had a nice conversation about that. I'm so grateful and honored, and I feel very lucky to have talked to that person for a little bit."

Halevi can currently be seen on "Law & Order," which airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock. Meanwhile, "Black Adam" will be released in theaters on October 21.