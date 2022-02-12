The Best Part Of The Law & Order Revival, According To Camryn Manheim

Camryn Manheim will return in a new role as Lieutenant Kate Dixon in the 27th Precinct in the revival of "Law & Order," set to hit TV screens this month. Her character is the replacement for Anita Van Buren (S. Epatha Merkerson), and she serves as the new commanding officer.

However, as Manheim's IMDb profile reminds us, the role of Dixon is actually the fourth different person she played over the course of the two-decade run the series enjoyed pre-revival. Her first part on the acclaimed NBC procedural was playing Leila in the Season 1 episode "Life Choice." She returned two years later in the Season 3 finale "Benevolence," playing a different character named Martha Rollins. Her third appearance on the show came the very next season as the alcoholic mother of the child kidnapping victim in Season 4, Episode 20, "Nurture."

In her return to "Law & Order" as Dixon, which comes nearly 20 years after her last appearance, she plays a presumably more active role and will be much more of a recurring character. Fans should get used to seeing her face around the 27th Precinct as most decisions will go through her. In a recent NBC press event attended by Looper, Manheim talked about coming back to the show in a more significant role and the best part of working on "Law & Order."