The SNL Season 48 Premiere Sketch That Has Some Fans' Eyebrows Raised

In the premiere episode, there was a skit called "Charmin Bears" in which Miles Teller, Kenan Thompson, Punkie Johnson, and Heidi Gardner (as well as Bowen Yang later in the sketch) are dressed up in blue bear suits. After Teller's character informs his blue bear family that he got into Toilet Paper College but has decided not to go, the others try to convince him to change his mind – especially the bear father played by Thompson. As it turns out, Teller's character is avoiding Toilet Paper College because wants to be a dancer. After the episode, fans on a Reddit thread pointed out that the sketch is eerily similar to one by Joel Haver.

In Haver's sketch, titled "Toilet Paper Bears," a young blue bear tells his father that he loves theater and dancing and doesn't want to go into the family business.

Naturally, the similarities got fans talking. In the Reddit thread, u/cilantno wrote, "Was pretty shocked at how similar the two were." Further, u/Grinagh added, "[Y]ou could almost see each writer's change to the original." One fan also pointed out that this is not the first time that "SNL" has been accused of stealing sketches. And u/Chancellor_Anakin joked, "Yeah, they plagiarized worse than me in 10th grade"