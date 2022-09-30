Rings Of Power's Complicated Take On Sauron Is Firmly Rooted In Tolkien's Lore

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has taken a lot of liberties with its Middle-earth storytelling. It's an activity that's normal with any adaptation, especially one where the source material is so thin. Even so, there have been points where the creative decision-making has raised some eyebrows.

The need to build a tower (by spring, no less) to heat up a bunch of mithril to save the Elves is the most obvious one that comes to mind, but there are others. Compressing the show's timeline is another major change, even if it makes a lot of sense (Tolkien's story stretches across 3,500 years, which presents some continuity issues with mortal characters). Even the little details, such as daily life in places like Lindon and Khazad-dûm, have been invented en masse to make these places look real and alive for the show. And yet, the reason for their existence doesn't change the fact that they're made up for Prime Video's version of the story.

In Episode 6, "Udûn," we get a bit of backstory about Sauron from the Dark Lord's erstwhile follower Adar. The twisted Elf paints a picture of a surprisingly impressive Sauron who actually tried to heal a broken and hurt Middle-earth — or at least, that's what we hear. At first glance, this seems like another moment where the writers are filling in substantial parts of the story, and many of the details are certainly added in as flourishes. But there's actually a surprising amount of Sauron's softer backstory in "The Rings of Power" that finds its basis right in Tolkien's original writings.