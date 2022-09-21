Hulu's Hellraiser Director Introduces The Newest Cenobite

Referred to as "The Masque" by the director David Bruckner, Pinhead's newest torture buddy in Hulu's "Hellraiser" is something straight out of a Clive Barker fever dream, complete with ghastly wounds and a terrifying look that would make Doug Bradley's Hell Priest proud. The Cenobite is played by Serbian actor Vukasin Jovanovic. "Hellraiser" was reportedly filmed in Belgrade.

"We call him The Masque," explained Bruckner in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "The Masque is one of my favorite Cenobites, and it's just a tease of really what's to come as far as the Cenobites are concerned."

While just one or two new Cenobites would be enough to satisfy horror fans, Bruckner admits that there will likely be several more that get introduced along the way. "I think that's safe to say," he told EW. According to the filmmaker, his "Hellraiser" — on which Barker serves as a producer — won't be a remake of the original, but rather "a new story in the Hellraiser universe," Bruckner says. "I just didn't think you could ever remake the original Hellraiser," he told EW. "It's too much its own thing, and it would be, I think, perilous territory for filmmakers, because how do you top that?"

As pointed out by Looper in early September, "Hellraiser" is the perfect example of a franchise that can actually benefit from a reboot. Whether it's another chapter or a reimagining of Barker's twisted world, the movie looks like it can be another proper reawakening — much like Hulu's "Prey" — for a franchise with so many devoted fans.

"Predator and Hellraiser franchises both being brought back from the brink of death on Hulu in 2022 was not something I saw coming," wrote Twitter user @SpookyNameHere. "Well done to getting the Hellraiser series back on track," said @BurketCode. "I'm here for it."