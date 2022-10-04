How The Late Supernatural Producer Kim Manners Inspired Jensen Ackles' Approach To The Winchesters

On the way that "Supernatural" inspired Jensen Ackles' work as an executive producer, the actor said, "That's our mine — that's where we source a lot of inspiration. That's where we source a lot of doing things — not trying to recreate, but certainly, utilizing ..." Ackles trailed off, then added, "I'll give you an example. Robbie [Thompson], Danneel [Ackles], and I talked extensively about the atmosphere on set. Something that's very important to us [is] to have a fun, creative, exciting energy on set, where people are able to come in and to create."

Ackles compared it to his own time on the "Supernatural" set with Jared Padalecki. "And that was something that Jared and I did all the time was, we came in, and we laughed. I never laughed as much as I laughed when I was on that set," Ackles explained. "And there was a reason why we stuck around for 15 years, and it was because we truly enjoyed doing what we got to do. And you know, I often say that we don't have to do this, we get to do this, and it's something where there's no room for ego here."

Even after 15 years of "Supernatural" and kicking off a new in-universe show, Ackles is still so happy and grateful to be here — and who else would you want helming a spin-off? Ackles wants people to feel free on the set. "There's no putting up walls and walking on eggshells and making people feel uncomfortable. It's an all-inclusive, all-captivating type of situation where we want this to be a fun space to create a fun show."