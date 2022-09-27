Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Just Smashed A Netflix Record That No One Expected To Fall

"Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" has been making quite an impact since its debut. The Netflix limited series has been topping the viewership charts pretty consistently across the board (via ComicBook.com), and this fact is especially surprising when you consider the horrific and disturbing content that is dramatized in Ryan Murphy's controversial series.

Dahmer is well-known to true crime aficionados as one of the most depraved serial killers ever documented. Engaging in everything from necrophilia to grisly body disposals to cannibalism and amateur brain surgery (via Elle), the killer's exploits have already been explored in depth in Netflix's true-crime series, "Dahmer: Conversations with a Killer."

Still, that hasn't stopped viewers from tuning in to watch the horrors of Dahmer's crimes unfold in "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," where Evan Peters plays the serial killer with frightening accuracy. In fact, it turns out audiences have an appetite for the macabre that has blown viewership expectations out of the water for the crime series.