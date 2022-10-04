GLOW's Christopher Lowell Celebrates Returning To The '80s For My Best Friend's Exorcism - Exclusive Interview

You've played a character in the '80s before in "GLOW." How did it feel to go back to the '80s with "My Best Friend's Exorcism?"

It's great. "GLOW" was one of the great roles of my career. I absolutely loved that job. We were in the middle of shooting the fourth and final season when COVID shut everything down. Given the nature of the physicality of the show, there was no way that we could shoot it during the pandemic, so it got canceled, which was devastating for all of us because we really wanted to finish that ride.

In a way, when "My Best Friend's Exorcism" came along, it was a gift for me because It gave me an opportunity to have one last ride in this insane '80s world where I could essentially do all the craziest s*** I could still think of that I didn't get to do on "GLOW," [which] I got to do here. It was a real gift. It actually gave me a lot of closure that I didn't expect.

For people who know you from "GLOW," one of the things that's fun about "My Best Friend's Exorcism" is that, even though the women on that show did the physical activity, in this case, you're the one getting up there and body building.

Yeah, exactly. That was another thing. Throughout the time we were shooting "GLOW," I would always bug Liz [Flahive] and Carly [Mensch], the creators, about, "Can we get Bash in there somehow to do some kind of crazy-ass wrestling thing?" It never really made sense. I would always watch the women on the show do these insane stunts in the ring and was always wanting to do it myself. What was nice about this is, in "My Best Friend's Exorcism," I get to do a lot of that physicality. I'm hoisting barbells above my head, and I get to be the over-the-top performer that got to be on stage on that show.