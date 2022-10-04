The Reason Mayor Of Kingstown's Dianne Wiest Keeps In Contact With Her Footloose Co-Star Kevin Bacon - Exclusive

Despite debuting almost 40 years ago, the small-town censorship of "Footloose" still holds up today with steady interest and even a recent remake. Dianne Wiest has her own theories as to why the film is still such a present component of pop culture.

"For whatever reason, the tribes that each of us belong to vie for control over the behavior of the other tribes, and they can't just let people be if it's not who they're being," she explained. "If they're religious and believe in this God, they want you to do that too. Otherwise, it lessens their belief."

It's not enough for some people to ban books and ideas from their own households — they also try to force their beliefs on others. "If some minister sometime said there should be no dancing, yes, there should never be any dancing anywhere. And whoever's dancing ... It's not unlike — I hate to bring this up, but it's not unlike abortion," Wiest added. "We've outlawed abortion. Our Supreme Court, appointed by Trump, has outlawed abortion in America. Talk about going backward at the speed of light. It's wanting everyone else to behave the way you do because you are right." When you look at it the way Wiest explains it, in fact, "Footloose" might just be more culturally relevant today than it was back in the '80s.

