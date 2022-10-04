The Trevor Noah Cameo You May Have Missed In Black Panther
For a man whose job is reporting news, Trevor Noah has been at the center of the spin cycle as personal and professional revelations hit social media. While he initially sent Twitter (and Billboard) into a frenzy of memes over his rumored relationship with international pop sensation Dua Lipa, he made much larger waves when he announced he's leaving "The Daily Show" after seven years on the air. Noah worked as Jon Stewart's "Senior International Correspondent" before moving up to host the Comedy Central political news series.
As fans of Noah's sharp wit and analysis get misty eyes over his upcoming departure, they can enjoy his impressive back-catalog of archived episodes, comedy specials, and even one surprising appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though fans currently have their sights set on "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," its predecessor contains a cameo from Trevor Noah that even die-hard Marvel fans have missed!
Shuri's personal JARVIS
In 2018's "Black Panther," Noah does not appear on the screen — but you can definitely hear his voice during the film's epic final battle. While T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) and Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) fight for Wakanda's future, Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) attempt to stop a shipment of high-tech weapons from leaving the country. The duo enlists the help of Everett K. Ross, Martin Freeman's awkward CIA Agent.
When Shuri uses a device to allow Ross to remotely pilot a Wakandan aircraft, Ross is greeted by Shuri's A.I. assistant, Griot — voiced by Trevor Noah. The scene can be watched here. Noah hails from Johannesburg, South Africa: He documents his experience being raised by a Swiss-German father and a Xosha mother during the apartheid era in his autobiographical book, "Born a Crime." Speaking to Vanity Fair about the role, Noah said, "It was extra special for me because the people speak Xhosa in the movie. There were subtitles...I was like, I don't need your subtitles! I don't need your subtitles! This is just for me right now! Nobody else listen! This reminds me of my mom."
Currently, it's unknown if Noah will reprise his role for "Wakanda Forever." Now that he's no longer tied up with "The Daily Show," Griot could get the JARVIS treatment, leading Noah to become a fully embodied Avenger on-screen. Hey, we can dream!
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" debuts in theaters on November 11, 2022.