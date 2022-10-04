The Trevor Noah Cameo You May Have Missed In Black Panther

In 2018's "Black Panther," Noah does not appear on the screen — but you can definitely hear his voice during the film's epic final battle. While T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) and Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) fight for Wakanda's future, Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) attempt to stop a shipment of high-tech weapons from leaving the country. The duo enlists the help of Everett K. Ross, Martin Freeman's awkward CIA Agent.

When Shuri uses a device to allow Ross to remotely pilot a Wakandan aircraft, Ross is greeted by Shuri's A.I. assistant, Griot — voiced by Trevor Noah. The scene can be watched here. Noah hails from Johannesburg, South Africa: He documents his experience being raised by a Swiss-German father and a Xosha mother during the apartheid era in his autobiographical book, "Born a Crime." Speaking to Vanity Fair about the role, Noah said, "It was extra special for me because the people speak Xhosa in the movie. There were subtitles...I was like, I don't need your subtitles! I don't need your subtitles! This is just for me right now! Nobody else listen! This reminds me of my mom."

Currently, it's unknown if Noah will reprise his role for "Wakanda Forever." Now that he's no longer tied up with "The Daily Show," Griot could get the JARVIS treatment, leading Noah to become a fully embodied Avenger on-screen. Hey, we can dream!

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" debuts in theaters on November 11, 2022.