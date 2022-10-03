Here's How Werewolf By Night Finally Opens Up Marvel's Horror Mythos
With Halloween on the horizon, Marvel Studios knows just how to get Marvel Cinematic Universe fans into the holiday spirit. On October 7, 2022, Disney+ subscribers will get to check out the first-ever Marvel Studios Special Presentation, "Werewolf by Night," from director and legendary composer Michael Giacchino. The film follows Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal) — a man suffering from a curse that turns him into a werewolf — who takes part in a secret meeting of monster hunters following the demise of their leader, Ulysses Bloodstone. As one could imagine, things take a dark turn very quickly.
A horror production that wears its love for the monster movies of the mid-20th century on its sleeve, "Werewolf by Night" is among the most unique MCU installments out there. It's presented in black and white, features a host of new characters, and, according to Giacchino, gets its distinct visual flare by old-fashioned means. With all of that in mind, it might be easy to forget that it takes place in the same continuity as such productions as "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." Nevertheless, it is indeed a part of the MCU, just one that lingers in the shadows.
As it turns out, "Werewolf by Night" is an integral piece of the MCU puzzle that will open the doors of a horror-oriented corner of the franchise.
Werewolf by Night puts a dark, violent twist on the standard MCU fare
Ahead of the premiere of "Werewolf by Night" on Disney+, producer Brian Gay spoke to Screen Rant about the project. When discussing how it fits into the larger MCU narrative, Gay hinted that while it feels like its own thing, it's still very much a noteworthy component of the franchise. "The idea with this special is that, 'Well, if you look in that corner, it's kind of shadowy and dark down there, and what happens if you peek back behind that,'" Gay said, referring to "Werewolf by Night" as something of a primer for more dark, horror-infused stories to come down the line.
Among the several ways that "Werewolf by Night" deviates from most MCU productions is in terms of its violence. It's far more graphic and gory than the standard Marvel Studios effort, and according to Gay, that's the only way they could do the story justice. He tells Screen Rant, "You don't put together a group of the most dangerous monster hunters in the world and expect them to have tea and sit down and not hunt or kill." At the end of the day, he and the rest of the "Werewolf by Night" team wanted to lean into the horror aspect of it, and lean into it they did.
It remains to be seen what's to come for the horror corner of the MCU, but if "Werewolf by Night" is any indicator, it certainly has potential.