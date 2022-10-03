Here's How Werewolf By Night Finally Opens Up Marvel's Horror Mythos

With Halloween on the horizon, Marvel Studios knows just how to get Marvel Cinematic Universe fans into the holiday spirit. On October 7, 2022, Disney+ subscribers will get to check out the first-ever Marvel Studios Special Presentation, "Werewolf by Night," from director and legendary composer Michael Giacchino. The film follows Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal) — a man suffering from a curse that turns him into a werewolf — who takes part in a secret meeting of monster hunters following the demise of their leader, Ulysses Bloodstone. As one could imagine, things take a dark turn very quickly.

A horror production that wears its love for the monster movies of the mid-20th century on its sleeve, "Werewolf by Night" is among the most unique MCU installments out there. It's presented in black and white, features a host of new characters, and, according to Giacchino, gets its distinct visual flare by old-fashioned means. With all of that in mind, it might be easy to forget that it takes place in the same continuity as such productions as "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." Nevertheless, it is indeed a part of the MCU, just one that lingers in the shadows.

As it turns out, "Werewolf by Night" is an integral piece of the MCU puzzle that will open the doors of a horror-oriented corner of the franchise.