Werewolf By Night Director Michael Giacchino Explains The Special's Distinct Visual Flair

Over the years, the projects within the Marvel Cinematic Universe have maintained a fairly consistent style that's left the franchise feeling a bit samey. There's action, light comedy, and hints toward stories to come within the MCU and not much more than that. However, as we've seen throughout Phase Four, Marvel Studios is interested in trying out different visual and narrative flavors as the multimedia narrative continues to expand. Productions like "Eternals," "Loki," and "Moon Knight" have flirted with this change in direction, though "Werewolf by Night" seems to be the first to truly embrace it.

Courtesy of director Michael Giacchino, "Werewolf by Night" will arrive on Disney+ on October 7, 2022, as the first-ever Marvel Studios Special Presentation. Starring Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly as Jack Russell — aka Werewolf by Night — and Elsa Bloodstone, respectively, the television special will follow them to Bloodstone Manor, where they attend a secret meeting with a group of their fellow monster hunters. As the night closes in, they'll compete in a dangerous competition in pursuit of a mysterious relic. They'll encounter the mysterious Man-Thing as well as the Time Variance Authority along the way.

Based on the small detail-filled first teaser for "Werewolf by Night," it appears visually distinct from all other MCU projects to date. According to Giacchino, its unique appearance didn't come together by pure coincidence.