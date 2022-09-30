Kevin Feige Teases Werewolf By Night's Place In The MCU

Before Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will return to Wakanda for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" or take a cosmic trip via the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," they have one more frightening pit-stop to make. On October 7, 2022, the first-ever Marvel Studios Special Presentation will arrive: "Werewolf by Night" from director Michael Giacchino. Gael García Bernal stars as Jack Russell, who attends a meeting of monster hunters following the death of Ulysses Bloodstone. All the while, he has to contend with a curse that turns him into a werewolf.

In just about every conceivable way, "Werewolf by Night" deviates from the standard MCU production. It has an entirely unique visual flare that harkens back to the monster movies of the 1930s and '40s, a more serious, unsettling tone, and, for the most part, seems to stand alone from the majority of Marvel Studios projects. Don't expect to see the likes of Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) popping up in this one. Although, that's not to say that "Werewolf by Night" doesn't have anything to offer the sprawling MCU at large.

According to Marvel Studios figurehead Kevin Feige, "Werewolf by Night" fits perfectly into the future of the MCU as the Multiverse Saga continues to unfold.