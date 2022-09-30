Kevin Feige Teases Werewolf By Night's Place In The MCU
Before Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will return to Wakanda for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" or take a cosmic trip via the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," they have one more frightening pit-stop to make. On October 7, 2022, the first-ever Marvel Studios Special Presentation will arrive: "Werewolf by Night" from director Michael Giacchino. Gael García Bernal stars as Jack Russell, who attends a meeting of monster hunters following the death of Ulysses Bloodstone. All the while, he has to contend with a curse that turns him into a werewolf.
In just about every conceivable way, "Werewolf by Night" deviates from the standard MCU production. It has an entirely unique visual flare that harkens back to the monster movies of the 1930s and '40s, a more serious, unsettling tone, and, for the most part, seems to stand alone from the majority of Marvel Studios projects. Don't expect to see the likes of Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) popping up in this one. Although, that's not to say that "Werewolf by Night" doesn't have anything to offer the sprawling MCU at large.
According to Marvel Studios figurehead Kevin Feige, "Werewolf by Night" fits perfectly into the future of the MCU as the Multiverse Saga continues to unfold.
Feige promises Werewolf by Night is an important part of the MCU puzzle
In a featurette to promote "Werewolf by Night," Kevin Feige revealed that the inaugural Marvel Studios Special Presentation isn't a mere detour in the grand scheme of the MCU. In fact, he notes that, going forward, it will prove increasingly important to the overall narrative. "We are introducing a world that will ultimately become quite important to the future of the MCU," he said, noting that in the process, he and the "Werewolf by Night" team got to explore new characters and a corner of the MCU that has only been touched on a small handful of times so far in other projects.
While we'll have to wait and see how "Werewolf by Night" will impact the coming phases of the MCU, we can hazard some guesses about what it might usher in. For one, as the first trailer revealed, the film will introduce Man-Thing: a large swamp creature who guards the Nexus of All Realities on the pages of Marvel Comics. This interdimensional portal could become a focal point of the ongoing Multiverse Saga, which has dealt with alternate timelines, time travel, and the like. Not to mention, Mahershala Ali will arrive as Blade, the famed vampire hunter, in 2023 — likely expanding on the spooky groundwork laid by "Werewolf by Night."
Thankfully, we don't have much longer to speculate, seeing as the arrival of "Werewolf by Night" is only a week out. Surely then, we'll get some concrete answers regarding Kevin Feige's comments.