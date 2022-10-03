What Zac Efron Has To Say About Those MCU Casting Rumors

When Disney acquired 20th Century Studios in 2019, fans began chomping at the bit for an MCU takeover of "X-Men." Disney, which knows its way around a rabid fanbase or two, has been fanning the flames of fandom accordingly. In May, Patrick Stewart's Professor Xavier appeared in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," teasing a crossover between mutant-kind and the MCU. Two months later, "Ms. Marvel" became the series that cried mutant when Kamala's friend Bruno dropped the M-word in the Season 1 finale.

Kevin Feige may be tight-lipped and omnipotent when it comes to the future of the MCU, but that hasn't stopped fans from wildly speculating as to who will eventually appear in the revamped "X-Men." Giancarlo Esposito has been floated as a potential Charles Xavier, and Glen Powell of "Top Gun" fame had to bat away rumors that he would be playing Cyclops.

Like so many pennies in a fountain, another actor has been cast into the ever-churning gyre that is the MCU casting rumor mill: Zac Efron. Here's what the actor has to say about the latest MCU gossip.