What Zac Efron Has To Say About Those MCU Casting Rumors
When Disney acquired 20th Century Studios in 2019, fans began chomping at the bit for an MCU takeover of "X-Men." Disney, which knows its way around a rabid fanbase or two, has been fanning the flames of fandom accordingly. In May, Patrick Stewart's Professor Xavier appeared in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," teasing a crossover between mutant-kind and the MCU. Two months later, "Ms. Marvel" became the series that cried mutant when Kamala's friend Bruno dropped the M-word in the Season 1 finale.
Kevin Feige may be tight-lipped and omnipotent when it comes to the future of the MCU, but that hasn't stopped fans from wildly speculating as to who will eventually appear in the revamped "X-Men." Giancarlo Esposito has been floated as a potential Charles Xavier, and Glen Powell of "Top Gun" fame had to bat away rumors that he would be playing Cyclops.
Like so many pennies in a fountain, another actor has been cast into the ever-churning gyre that is the MCU casting rumor mill: Zac Efron. Here's what the actor has to say about the latest MCU gossip.
Zac Efron thinks Wolverine is in the safety of Hugh Jackman's claws
In an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Zac Efron was asked to address the rumor that Marvel is seeking a "Zac Efron type" in their pursuit of a new class of X-Men. "There was a rumor that you were going to be Wolverine at one point," said Fallon. The actor — either out of genuine surprise or perhaps a blood oath with Kevin Feige — was cagey in his response. "I don't know," he answered. "I think Hugh's still doing that pretty well. I got to give it to him."
Hugh Jackman, of course, began playing Wolverine upon the inception of the "X-Men" franchise in 2000 and has appeared as the character in nine movies (via IMDb). Jackman claimed that 2017's "Logan" would be his swan song as the adamantium-clad hero, and the film included an emotional death scene. However, it was recently confirmed that Jackman would return as Wolverine in "Deadpool 3," lengthening the Aussie's reign as the immortal character.
For the time being, Efron has no problem watching his "Greatest Showman" co-star play Wolverine in his tenth film appearance. After all, "Fantastic Four" still has a few openings.